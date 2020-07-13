Nifty July 2020 futures near spot price

Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel most active in segment.

The Nifty July 2020 was at 10,814.35, a discount of 0.85 point compared with the Nifty's closing of 10,815.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 11.67 lakh crore compared with Rs 9.87 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 47.15 points or 0.44% to settle at 10,815.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.24% at 25.2525.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 30 July 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 28.26 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 35.13 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price. Options data suggested a trading range between 10,000 and 11,500 levels for the Nifty.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

Reliance Industries (RIL) July 2020 futures were at 1,943, compared with spot closing price of 1,938.70. Bajaj Finance July 2020 futures were at 3,246.55 compared with spot closing price of 3,244.60. Bharti Airtel July 2020 futures were at 589, compared with spot closing price of 586.60.

The July 2020 F&O contracts are set for expiry on 30 July 2020.

