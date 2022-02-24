Nifty March Futures trade at discount

India VIX jumps 30% to 31.9825

The Nifty March 2022 were at 16,233, discount of 14.95 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,247.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 192.35 lakh crore compared with Rs 79.66 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 815.30 points or 4.78% to settle at 16,247.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 30.31% at 31.9825.

Reliance, Infosys and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expires on 31 March 2022.

