Nifty May 2022 futures at discount

Reliance Industries (RIL), Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts in F&O segment.

The Nifty May 2022 were at 16,237, a discount of 3.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,240.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 113.11 lakh crore compared with Rs 84.51 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 19 points or 0.12% to settle at 16,240.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.96% to 22.30.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

