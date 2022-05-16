Nifty May 2022 futures trades at premium; India VIX up 4.43%

Ambuja Cements, Reliance Industries and SBI were the top traded contracts in F&O segment.

The Nifty May 2022 were at 15,865, at a premium of 22.7 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,842.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 67.89 lakh crore compared with Rs 65.05 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 60.15 points or 0.38% to settle at 15,842.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 4.43% to 24.5275.

Ambuja Cements, Reliance Industries (RIL) and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)