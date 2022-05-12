Nifty May 2022 futures trade at a premium

India VIX spurts 8.93% as shares declined.

The Nifty May 2022 were at 15,825.10, at a premium of 17.1 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,808 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 207.71 lakh crore compared with Rs 118.31 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 359.10 points or 2.22% to settle at 15,808.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.93% to 24.84.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)