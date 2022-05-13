Nifty May 2022 futures trades at premium; India VIX down 4.98%

State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Motors and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2022 were at 15,783.65, at a premium of 1.5 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,782.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 65.05 lakh crore compared with Rs 207.71 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 25.85 points or 0.16% to settle at 15,782.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.98% to 23.0550.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

