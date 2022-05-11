Nifty May 2022 futures trades at a premium

India VIX rose 2.24% as shares declined.

The Nifty May 2022 were at 16,203.50, at a premium of 36.4 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,167.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 118.31 lakh crore compared with Rs 80.08 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 72.95 points or 0.45 % to settle at 16,167.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.24% to 22.8025.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

