Nifty October futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX gained 4.4% as shares declined.

The Nifty October 2022 closed at 16,960.65, a discount of 22.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,983.55 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 135.95 lakh crore compared with Rs 113.37 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 257.45 points or 1.49% to settle at 16,983.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 4.42% to 20.49.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)