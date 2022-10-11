JUST IN
Barometers end with deep cuts; Nifty settles below 17,000
Nifty October futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX gained 4.4% as shares declined.

The Nifty October 2022 futures closed at 16,960.65, a discount of 22.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,983.55 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 135.95 lakh crore compared with Rs 113.37 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 257.45 points or 1.49% to settle at 16,983.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 4.42% to 20.49.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 16:41 IST

