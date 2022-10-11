Nifty October futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX gained 4.4% as shares declined.The Nifty October 2022 futures closed at 16,960.65, a discount of 22.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,983.55 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 135.95 lakh crore compared with Rs 113.37 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 257.45 points or 1.49% to settle at 16,983.55.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 4.42% to 20.49.
Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.
