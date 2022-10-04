Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 8.40% to 19.57.

The Nifty October 2022 closed at 17,306, a premium of 31.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,274.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 127.93 lakh crore compared with Rs 98.52 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 386.95 points or 2.29% to settle at 17,274.30.

Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

