Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 8.40% to 19.57.

The Nifty October 2022 futures closed at 17,306, a premium of 31.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,274.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 127.93 lakh crore compared with Rs 98.52 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 386.95 points or 2.29% to settle at 17,274.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.40% to 19.57.

Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 17:08 IST

