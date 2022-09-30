Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 6.26% to 19.97.

The Nifty October 2022 closed at 17,106, a premium of 11.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,094.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 95.59 lakh crore compared with Rs 292.33 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 276.25 points or 1.64% to settle at 17,094.35.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

