Nifty October futures trade at premium

Infy, RIL and Titan were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty October 2022 futures closed at 17,329.10, a premium of 14.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,314.65 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 70.63 lakh crore compared with Rs 269.90 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 17.15 points or 0.10% to settle at 17,314.65.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.60% to 18.81.
Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Titan Company were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU