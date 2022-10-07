JUST IN
Nifty October futures trade at premium

Infy, RIL and Titan were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2022 futures closed at 17,329.10, a premium of 14.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,314.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 70.63 lakh crore compared with Rs 269.90 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 17.15 points or 0.10% to settle at 17,314.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.60% to 18.81.

Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Titan Company were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 17:46 IST

