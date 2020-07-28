Nifty reclaims 11,300; auto, IT stocks spurt

Key benchmarks ended with robust gains on Tuesday amid broad-based buying support. Auto shares and IT shares were in demand. Strength in index pivotal TCS pushed the barometers higher.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 558.22 points or 1.47% at 38,492.95. The Nifty 50 index added 168.75 points or 1.52% at 11,300.55.

In th broader market, the BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.76% and the BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.61%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1341 shares rose and 1306 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 16,426,919 with 653,353 deaths. India reported 4,96,988 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 33,425 deaths while 9,52,743 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Sebi Regulations:

Market regulator Sebi on Monday extended relaxation in procedural requirements for listed entities with respect to open and buyback offers till December 31 amid coronavirus pandemic. The regulator, in May, had granted one-time relaxations from strict enforcement of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations and norms for buyback of securities through open and buyback tender offers opening till July 31.

Numbers to Watch:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 5.853% as compared with 5.859% at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 74.8450, compared with its close of 74.8350 during the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2020 settlement fell 3 cents at $43.38 a barrel. The contract rose 7 cents, or 0.16% to settle at $43.41 a barrel in the previous trading session.

Foreign Markets:

The Dow Jones 30 Futures was down 68.5 points, suggesting a weak opening in the US market today.

European markets fell across the board while Asian markets ended mixed as the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

In US, major stock indexes finished higher Monday, as investors watched lawmakers haggle over a coronavirus rescue program and braced for the busiest week of earnings season. Gains across the major tech names lifted the broader market as traders braced for the busiest week of the earnings season.

Amazon gained 1.54% after several analysts hiked their 12-month price targets on the e-commerce giants. Apple also rose 2.37% and was among the best-performing Dow stocks. Facebook, Netflix, Alphabet and Microsoft ended the day higher as well.

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting kicks off on Tuesday. Investors generally don't expect the central bank to make any major announcements, but are looking for Chairman Jerome Powell to maintain a dovish tone.

Earnings season continues apace this week, including results from a host of tech heavyweights. Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Apple Inc., and Facebook Inc. are due to report Wednesday and Thursday.

US drugmaker Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech said they began their late-stage human trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine on Monday. That announcement by the firms came the same day biotech firm Moderna, also developing a leading vaccine candidate, said it began its late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial.

Buzzing Indian Segments:

The Nifty Auto index rose 3.21% to 7,416.90. Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.44%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.06%), Ashok Leyland (up 3.75%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.59%) and Hero Motocorp (up 3.55%) advanced.

Tata Motors rose 4.72%. Thierry Bollorhas been appointed to the role of chief executive officer of Jaguar Land Rover, effective 10 September 2020. Bollorsucceeds Prof Sir Ralf Speth, who will take up the previously announced position of non-executive vice chairman of Jaguar Land Rover plc.

Escorts gained 4.51%. The tractor manufacturer reported a 5.3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 92.16 crore on a 25.4% drop in net sales to Rs 1061.63 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Standalone EBIDTA for the quarter ended 30 June 2020 was at Rs 119.6 crore, falling 16% from Rs 142.4 crore in quarter ending June 2019. Escorts said that due to unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic situation during this period, the financials for the quarter ended June 2020 do not represent normal operations and to that extent are not strictly comparable with any normal quarter.

The Nifty IT index rose 2.36% to 18,042.75. The index is up 5.85% in three sessions.

TCS (up 4.69%), Infosys (up 1.56%) and HCL Technologies (up 1.67%) advanced.

Tech Mahindra rose 2.93% after the IT major's consolidated net profit jumped 20.9% to Rs 972 crore on 4% fall in revenue to Rs 9,106 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020. Sequentially, EBITDA declined 3.5% to Rs 1,301 crore while its EBITDA margin expanded by 10 bps to 14.3% during the first quarter. In dollar terms, the company's consolidated revenue came in at $1,207.5 million in the April-June period, down 6.7% on a sequential basis. Profit after tax (PAT) jumped 18.2% to $128.8 million in Q1 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Earnings Impact:

Ultratech Cement surged 7.17% after the company's consolidated EBITDA margin rose 400 bps to 31% in Q1 FY21 from 27% in Q1 FY20. The firm reported 38% drop in its consolidated net profit in the June quarter to Rs 797 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 1281 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenues (net of taxes) declined 33% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7563 crore in in the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (FY21). EBITDA fell 24% to Rs 2353 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 3084 crore in Q1 June 2019. Profit before tax in Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 1314 crore, down by 31% from Rs 1893 crore in Q1 FY20.

Ultratech Cement recorded an exceptional expenditure of Rs 108 crore (net of tax) consequent to an order passed by the Supreme Court of India against the company's claim of capital investment incentive, relating to past periods.

Bharti Infratel fell 1.72% after consolidated net profit dropped 20.7% to Rs 703.60 crore on 5.2% fall in net sales to Rs 1,635.40 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Bharti Infratel said it has a total tower base of 95,801 with closing sharing factor of 1.82. Consolidated EBITDA slipped 7% to Rs 1,807 crore during Q1 June 2020 as against Q1 June 2019, representing an operating margin of 51.6%. Meanwhile, the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.30 per equity share for the FY 2020-21.

United Spirits fell 0.32% after the company reported a net loss of Rs 215 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 197 crore in the same period last year. Net sales during the quarter tumbled 54% YoY to Rs 1030 crore. The alcoholic beverages manufacturer's total sales volume declined 49% to 9.8 EUm (Equivalent Units in millions) in Q1 FY21 from 19.3 EUm reported in Q1 FY20. On the segmental front, prestige & above segment witnessed 52% fall in volumes as it stood at 5 EUm while the popular segment's volumes contracted by 47% to 4.8 EUm in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Bharat Electronics fell 2.17% after consolidated net profit slumped 74.44% to Rs 53.84 crore on 21.13% drop in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,675.59 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. The order book position of the company as on 1 July 2020 stood at Rs 53,752 crore. The company said the result was impacted due to the nation wide lockdown attributable to COVID-19 related developments. However, the company expects to recover the carrying amount of inventories, property, plant & equipment, leases, financial instruments, trade receivables etc. The company said that it will continue to monitor the future economic conditions and assess its impact on its financial results.

Nippon Life India Asset Management gained 2.44% after the AMC posted a 24.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 156.12 crore on a 6.7% drop in total income to Rs 336.18 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. The company's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 2,73,701 crore at the end of 30 June 2020.

Pfizer fell 1.34% after the company's net profit rose 10.32% to Rs 124.45 crore on 8.3% fall in total income to Rs 532.09 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Profit before tax remained flat at Rs 173.34 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 174.91 crore reported in Q1 June 2019. Total tax expenses fell 21.27% to Rs 48.89 crore. Pfizer said that the current quarter sales were impacted due to COVID-19. Hospitals and Vaccines business have a higher impact as compared to the established products business. Current quarter results are also impacted by divestment of rights and interests in certain brands in December 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)