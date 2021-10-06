Power stocks gain

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 22.04 points or 0.66% at 3359.57 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.58%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.44%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.93%),ABB India Ltd (up 0.68%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 0.5%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.39%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 2.44%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.98%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.53%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 50.92 or 0.09% at 59795.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.1 points or 0.1% at 17840.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 159.24 points or 0.55% at 29010.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.13 points or 0.23% at 8929.88.

On BSE,1907 shares were trading in green, 798 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

