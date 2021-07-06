Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 27.11 points or 1.01% at 2700.16 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.93%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.67%),K E C International Ltd (up 1.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 0.73%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.01%).

On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (down 0.63%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.3%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.25%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 59.89 or 0.11% at 52939.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.45 points or 0.2% at 15865.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 170.2 points or 0.66% at 25935.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.24 points or 0.66% at 7999.85.

On BSE,1900 shares were trading in green, 779 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)