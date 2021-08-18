Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 18.86 points or 0.7% at 2727.7 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.96%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 0.45%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.17%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.14%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.13%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 1.57%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.89%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.85%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 251.94 or 0.45% at 56044.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.75 points or 0.41% at 16683.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 50.07 points or 0.19% at 26334.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.01 points or 0.26% at 8153.51.

On BSE,1271 shares were trading in green, 1301 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

