Nifty Sept futures trade at small premium

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to monthly expiry.

The Nifty September 2021 were at 16,639.75, a premium of 2.85 points as compared to Nifty's spot closing of 16,636.90.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 2.25 points or 0.01% to 16,636.90, its record closing high.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 100.07 lakh crore compared with Rs 60.27 lakh crore in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.29% to 13.5375.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for September expiry.

The September F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)