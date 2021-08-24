Nifty Aug futures trade at discount

NSE VIX slipped 3.36% to 13.1875

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,616, a discount of 8.6 points to Nifty's spot closing of 16,624.60.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 128.15 points or 0.78% to 16,624.60, its record closing high.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.36% to 13.1875.

Reliance Industries, Vedanta and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 26 August 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)