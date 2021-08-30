Nifty Sept futures trade at premium

NSE VIX fell 0.65% to 13.3175.

The Nifty September 2021 were at 16,951.90, a premium of 20.85 points as compared to Nifty's spot closing of 16,931.05.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 225.85 points or 1.35% to 16,931.05, its record closing high.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 43.97 lakh crore compared with Rs 28.92 lakh crore in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.65% to 13.3175.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for September expiry.

The September F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2021.

