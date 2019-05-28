Nifty slips below 11,900 mark

The market extended losses and hit fresh intraday low in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty slipped below 11,900 mark after holding above that level for most part of the session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 173.01 points or 0.44% at 39,510.28. The index was down 49.65 points or 0.42% at 11,875.10.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.04%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.03%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was almost even. On BSE, 1288 shares rose and 1225 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.

declined. ACC (down 0.7%), (down 0.63%) and (down 0.55%), edged lower.

was down 1.85%. Grasim has exposure to cement sector through its holding in

was down 3.70%. The reported net loss of Rs 4749.64 crore in Q4 March 2019 compared with net loss of Rs 13416.91 crore in Q4 March 2018. Total income rose 13.75% to Rs 14725.13 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced during trading hours today, 28 May 2019.

was down 1.46%. The company inform during trading hours today, 28 May 2019, that Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of the company, has announced its potential intention to undertake an initial public offering (IPO) for listing its equity shares on and the expected publication of a Registration Document that has been submitted for approval to the

Manpasand Beverages was locked in 20% lower circuit for second consecutive session to trade at Rs 70.40. The of and Customs carried out search and seizure proceedings at various premises of the company on 23 May 2019, and further inquiry was conducted on 24 May 2019 at GST Bhavan office of

Abhishek Singh, whole time director, Paresh Thakkar, of the company and Harshvardhan Singh are under judicial custody of Authority on 24 May 2019. The company is contesting these allegations in accordance with the due process of law. Considering the present status of the case estimated impact on the company and amount involved is not identifiable till the outcome in the matter, the company said on Saturday, 25 May 2019.

On the political front, has reportedly called a meeting of senior leaders at 4:30 pm today. suggest that remains firm on quitting as after the party's national election rout but may agree to lead the party in the Lok Sabha.

The won only 52 out of 542 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha polls. In comparision, Narendra Modi-led BJP bagged 303 seats.

Taking responsibility for the defeat, on Saturday (25 May 2019) reportedly offered to resign as at a meeting of the (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, but it was "unanimously rejected".

Modi will be inaugurated for a second term as of on Thursday, 30 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)