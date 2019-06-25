Nifty trades above 11750; PSU stocks rally

The Sensex and the Nifty hit fresh intraday high in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 301.41 points or 0.77% at 39,424.53. The index was up 81 points or 0.69% at 11,780.65.

The broader market bounced back. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.51%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.27%.

The breadth was still negative. On BSE, 1037 shares rose and 1165 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.

PSU stocks were in demand. MTNL (up 3.76%), REC (up 3.12%), NTPC (up 2.77%), BPCL (up 2.73%), BEML (up 2.66%), (up 2.54%), (up 2.24%), of (up 2.24%), (up 1.41%), (up 1.31%), (up 1.05%), (up 0.68%), (up 0.67%) and (up 0.62%) advanced.

was up 1.19% at Rs 1,314.8. It hit a record high of Rs 1,317.75 in intraday today.

was up 1.39% at Rs 1959. It hit a record high of Rs 1,971 in intraday today.

was up 3.33% at Rs 653.15. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 654.30 in intraday today.

Most PSU Banks surged. (up 3.28%), (up 2.61%), (up 2.94%), (up 0.40%), (up 0.33%), (up 0.41%), (up 1.31%), (up 0.44%) edged higher.

The Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman informed in the Lok Sabha that as per RBI data on global operations (provisional data for the financial year ending March 2019), gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks (PSBs) have declined from the peak of Rs 895601 crore in March 2018 to Rs 806412 crore in March 2019 (provisional data). PSBs have recovered Rs 359496 crore over the last four financial years, including record recovery of Rs 123156 crore during 2018-19. Figures for PSBs include those for IDBI Bank, which was recategorised as a by RBI with effect from 21 March 2019.

FMCG stocks were mixed. Consumer Care (up 2.34%), (up 1.02%), (up 0.97%), (up 0.36%), (up 0.36%) and India (up 0.14%) edged higher. (down 1.97%), (down 0.47%), (down 0.35%), (down 0.07%), (down 0.06%) and (down 0.02%) edged lower.

Auto stocks were mixed. TVS (up 1.09%), (up 0.83%), (up 0.23%) and (up 0.21%) edged higher. Motor Company (down 2.62%), Escorts (down 2.09%), Auto (down 0.84%) and (down 0.12%) edged lower.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper, rose 0.42 basis points to 6.88% at 14:15 IST, compared with 6.851% at close in the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2019 settlement was up 0.95% at Rs 34,7658. Domestic gold prices mirrored firmness in US gold prices amid softening of dollar to a multi-month low amidst hopes of quantitative easing by the

