Sensex, Nifty trade with small gains

Key barometers were trading with small gains in early afternoon trade. At 12:15 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 75.34 points or 0.19% at 39,510.28. The index was up 21.05 points or 0.18% at 11,817.50.

The broader market outperformed the Sensex. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.97%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.43%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1217 shares rose and 901 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.

Investors were cautious ahead of a key US- meeting later in the day. US arrived on Tuesday night on his three-day visit to the country to strengthen strategic ties between the two nations. Pompeo will meet and on Wednesday to discuss agenda for the US- strategic partnership. He will also deliver a speech on the future of the relationship and opportunities for cooperation on global issues of shared concern.

Investors also remained on the sidelines ahead of the release of the full-blown union budget next week and the upcoming meeting between U.S. and Chinese Trading in the domestic equity market was volatile as June 2019 derivative contracts expire on Thursday, 27 June 2019.

were trading higher. (up 0.78%), (up 0.66%), (up 0.51%), NMDC (up 0.45%), (up 0.4%), (up 0.35%) and (up 0.26%) edged higher. (down 0.9%) and (down 0.53%) both declined.

rose 10.21% to Rs 57.20 after the company bagged a Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) project in The company will deliver the project in 60 months from the appointed date of 24 June 2019 as per the contract. VBSL is a marquee project with a length of 17.17 km, which is three times the length of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link of 5.6 km.

Shares of IT witnessed selling. The S&P BSE IT was down 40.13 points or 0.25% at 15,885.52.

(down 1.19%), (down 0.6%), (down 0.58%), (down 0.58%), (down 0.27%), (down 0.27%) and (down 0.13%) declined. (up 0.51%), (up 0.07%) and (up 0.04%) edged higher.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 69.29, compared with its close of 69.36 during the previous trading session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.29% at 15.055.

On the options front, Nifty option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 39.26 lakh contracts at the 12,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 48.80 lakh contracts was seen at 11,700 strike price. Options data suggested a trading range for Nifty will be between 11,700 and 12,000.

