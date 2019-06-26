Positive market breadth

The market pared gains in the afternoon trade. At 13:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 26.44 points or 0.07% at 39,461.38. The index was up 9.45 points or 0.08% at 11,805.90.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.83%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.41%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1286 shares rose and 948 shares fell. A total of 146 shares were unchanged.

(up 3.07%), (up 2.70%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 2.47%), Yes (up 1.77%) and (up 1.38%) advanced.

(down 2.64%), Housing Finance (down 2.55%), (down 0.79%), (down 0.64%) and IndusInd (down 0.59%) declined.

was up 1.19%. had participated in the Uttar Pradesh New & Agency (UPNEDA)'s tender for 500 MW Solar capacity with two bids of 20 MW each at Auraiya and Rihand. Reverse Auction was carried out on 25 June 2019 and has won entire 40 MW of Solar capacity bid by it at a levelised tariff of Rs 3.02/kWh applicable for 25 years. The projects shall be set up by NTPC under mode and shall add to the installed capacity of NTPC. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 June 2019.

Meanwhile, an survey on more than 2,500 across 14 markets in the world reportedly showed that businesses in are very optimistic about their growth prospects. Almost nine in ten (89%) Indian firms expect to grow over the next two years. The survey showed that Indian businesses have the greatest investment appetite across the 14 markets and none mentioned any plans to decrease their level of investment. Moreover, just like Indonesia, the UK, the US and Mexico, Indian businesses are more likely to fund from their existing profits. Indian businesses, second only to Indonesia, intend to invest in activities ranging from skills and training to selling more products/ services online, enhancing customer experience and on research/innovation and sustainability.

US arrived in on Tuesday night as part of his three-day visit to S Jaishankar and the US have a meeting scheduled for today. India's data norms opposed by US digital majors, contentious trade issues, H1B visa, and terrorism are likely to come up for discussion in the three-day meeting.

Overseas, European stocks opened lower while Most Asian stocks were trading in the red on Wednesday after officials tempered expectations in the markets for aggressive monetary easing.

US stocks slid lower Tuesday after Federal Reserve said the central banks was still monitoring the economy for signs of weakness and would seek to avoid a knee-jerk reaction in terms of cutting benchmark interest rates.

Fed noted the Fed will take a wait-and-see approach given how rapid recent economic changes have been. Powell on Tuesday also said the central is insulated from short-term political pressures, pushing back against US Donald Trump's demand for a significant rate cut.

Meanwhile, investors looked toward developments on the US- trade front, with Presidents and set to meet at the summit later this week. Investors are also watching the Middle East, with continuing tensions between the US and said Trump's decision Monday to impose additional sanctions on had closed the door to diplomatic negotiations.

