Market trades with small losses

Key benchmark indices were trading with small losses in early trade. At 9:20 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 89.69 points or 0.25% at 35,719.26. The was down 29.45 points or 0.27% at 10,694.95.

Among secondary barometers,the BSE Mid-Cap was down 0.18%. The BSE Small-Cap was down 0.34%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative . On BSE, 478 shares rose and 763 shares fell. A total of 65 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian shares edged higher on Monday, with trade talks between the US and set to continue in this week after high-level meetings in concluded on Friday.

US stock indices surged on Friday, 15 February 2019, buoyed by growing optimism that the US and can strike a trade truce ahead of the March 1 deadline. US will be closed on Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

In political news, tensions rose in D.C. when declared a national emergency citing a humanitarian crisis at the Southern Border. In economic news, the Empire State manufacturing index rose 4.9 points in February to 8.8 and industrial production fell 0.6% in January, the first decline in eight months.

Back home, (down 4.89%), (down 1.03%), (down 0.79%), (down 0.78%), (down 0.71%) and (down 0.46%), were the major Sensex losers.

(up 2.66%), (up 2.61%), (up 1.39%), (up 0.99%), (up 0.86%) and (up 0.72%), were the major Sensex gainers.

On the economic front, India's merchandise exports rose 3.7% to $26.36 billion in January 2019 over a year ago. Meanwhile, merchandise imports was flat at $41.09 billion. The trade deficit for January 2019 was at $14.73 billion as against the deficit of $15.67 billion in January 2018.

