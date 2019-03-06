JUST IN
Business Standard

HCL Technologies recognised as 'Leader' in Global Capital Markets Application Services

By Everest Group

HCL Technologies strengthened its Leader position as the Star Performer in the recently published Global Capital Markets Application Services PEAK Matrix 2018 report by Everest Group. As part of the analysis, Everest Group studied the vision and capability of 27 IT service providers for capital markets application services and positioned HCL a Leader for the fourth consecutive year.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 11:59 IST

