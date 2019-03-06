HCL Technologies recognised as 'Leader' in Global Capital Markets Application Services

-
-
By Everest GroupHCL Technologies strengthened its Leader position as the Star Performer in the recently published Global Capital Markets Application Services PEAK Matrix 2018 report by Everest Group. As part of the analysis, Everest Group studied the vision and capability of 27 IT service providers for capital markets application services and positioned HCL a Leader for the fourth consecutive year.
