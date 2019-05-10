Reliance Industries acquires equity shares of Hamleys Global

On 09 May 2019Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of the Company, has signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire, subject to terms and conditions stated in the Agreement, either by itself or through a direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiary of, and controlled by, RBL, 100% equity shares of Hamleys Global Holdings Limited (HGHL) for a cash consideration of GBP 67.96 million.
