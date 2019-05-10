JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

ICRA re-appoints Independent Directors

Volumes spurt at Voltas Ltd counter
Business Standard

Reliance Industries acquires equity shares of Hamleys Global

Capital Market 

On 09 May 2019

Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of the Company, has signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire, subject to terms and conditions stated in the Agreement, either by itself or through a direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiary of, and controlled by, RBL, 100% equity shares of Hamleys Global Holdings Limited (HGHL) for a cash consideration of GBP 67.96 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 10:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU