NIIT Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Chalet Hotels Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and Route Mobile Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 January 2022.

NIIT Ltd soared 13.21% to Rs 447 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chalet Hotels Ltd spiked 11.27% to Rs 261.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25018 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd surged 9.89% to Rs 2791.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9801 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7336 shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd spurt 9.00% to Rs 52.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Route Mobile Ltd added 7.79% to Rs 1735.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26023 shares in the past one month.

