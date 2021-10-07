NIIT's venture firm partners with American IT-company Sutherland

NIIT said that Sutherland and StackRoute have entered into a partnership to launch an immersive training program.

The program is designed to identify the right talent and develop them as high-quality full stack IT professionals, handling critical roles at Sutherland.

Sutherland is a global digital transformation company based out of Rochester, NY, USA.

StackRoute, an NIIT venture, is a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale.

NIIT said that this initiative is a part of Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS), which helps enterprises build an incoming, deep-skilled talent pool in leading digital technologies, platforms, and agile methodologies.

The program targets technical graduates with 0 to 2 years of work experience and potential for developing deep skills via a virtual immersive model on Full Stack technologies beyond Java and .NET.

The program is jointly designed by the industry practitioners of StackRoute and Sutherland.

Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, president, skills and careers business, NIIT, said, NIIT's Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS) initiative helps enterprises build a pool of high-quality incoming workforce, which has been skilled in line with specific requirements of the enterprise.

This TPaaS association between Sutherland and StackRoute, an NIIT venture, is designed to build a pipeline for a deep -skilled digital workforce for Sutherland.

NIIT, a global leader in skills and talent development, offers multidisciplinary learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals in over 40 countries. The company has a multi-product, multi-geography offerings portfolio spread across individuals, corporates, schools and other educational institutions.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 10.55% to Rs 51.43 crore on a 9.26% increase in net sales to Rs 301.03 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip fell 1.27% to end at Rs 348.65 on the BSE yesterday.

