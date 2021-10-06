DCW Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd, G M Breweries Ltd and Alkali Metals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2021.

DCW Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 57.25 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd crashed 8.54% to Rs 38.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13954 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd tumbled 7.13% to Rs 677.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21781 shares in the past one month.

G M Breweries Ltd pared 6.30% to Rs 699.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13146 shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd slipped 6.23% to Rs 97. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31242 shares in the past one month.

