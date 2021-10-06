IDBI Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

India Glycols Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 October 2021.

IDBI Bank Ltd crashed 7.32% to Rs 43.65 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd tumbled 6.68% to Rs 924.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69694 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd lost 6.52% to Rs 136.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd slipped 6.46% to Rs 321.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd pared 6.35% to Rs 101.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

