RBL Bank Q2 deposits rises 17% YoY

The private sector bank's total deposits rose 17% to Rs 75,588 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2021 as against Rs 64,506 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2020.On a sequential basis, the bank's total deposit rose 1% from Rs 74,471 crore posted in the quarter ended June 2021.
Retail LCR Deposits rose 6% quarter on quarter and 42% year on year to Rs 31,398 crore at the end of September 2021. Liquidity Coverage Ratio stood at 155% at the end of quarter ended September 2021 and 134% at the end of quarter ended June 2021.
Current Account-Savings Account (CASA) increased by 33% year on year to Rs 26,734 crore as of 30 September 2021. The CASA ratio stood at 35.4% as on 30 September 2021 as against 33.7% registered on 30 June 2021.
Gross advances grew by 1% year on year to Rs 58,046 crore as on 30 September 2021 as against Rs 57,298 crore reported on 30 September 2020. Sequentially, advances fell 0.44% from 58,301 crore posted on the quarter ended 30 June 2021. The bank said mix of retail: wholesale advances was approximately 55:45.
Shares of RBL Bank were trading 4.29% lower at Rs 185 on BSE.
RBL Bank offers specialized services under five business verticals namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets and treasury and financial markets operations. It currently services over 9.83 million customers through a network of 435 branches, 1,422 business correspondent branches (of which 271 banking outlets) and 380 ATMs spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.
On a standalone basis, RBL Bank's net loss stood at Rs 459.47 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with net profit of Rs 141.22 crore in Q1 FY21. Total income rose 4.92% to Rs 2,720.50 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2,592.73 crore in Q1 FY21.
