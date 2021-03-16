NIIT subsidiary signs managed services agreement with US firm

NIIT said that its US-based subsidiary has signed a managed services agreement with an existing client in the US to provide a range of learning services.

The term of the agreement is five years. Both companies see this as a significant partnership to transform the effectiveness and efficiency of regulatory and compliance learning within the financial services sector.

NIIT's consolidated net profit jumped 53.3% to Rs 41.36 crore on a 3.9% increase in net sales to Rs 253.35 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of NIIT fell 0.70% to Rs 184.90 on BSE. NIIT is a skills and talent development corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements.

