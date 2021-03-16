Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 13.11 points or 0.98% at 1353.11 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Indus Towers Ltd (up 3.63%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.39%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.78%),HFCL Ltd (up 1.97%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.09%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.67%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 0.52%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.14%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (down 6.09%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.67%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.65%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 113.06 or 0.22% at 50508.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.1 points or 0.19% at 14957.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 75.04 points or 0.36% at 21170.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.48 points or 0.08% at 6939.56.

On BSE,1361 shares were trading in green, 814 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)