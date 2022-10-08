Nikhil Adhesives announces capacity expansion for new product

The board of polymer emulsions maker announced the capacity expansion for new product named as "RDP (Re-dispersible Polymer Powder)".

The commencement of the product will be carried out at the company's Dahej plant in Gujarat.

RDP is a construction chemical. It will be launched on or after March 2023. It will cater to the domestic market.

Nikhil Adhesives is a multi-product company manufacturing, selling and exporting various types of polymer emulsions that are used for different applications. The company has five manufacturing units located at Dahanu (Maharashtra), Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli), Dahej(Gujarat), Tumkur (Karnataka) and at Mehatpur (Himachal Pradesh). The company products find use in the paints, packaging, furniture, textiles, construction and many other industries.

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 0.96% to Rs 6.28 crore on 27.51% increase in net sales to Rs 224.28 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Shares of Nikhil Adhesives hit a lower circuit limit of 5% at Rs 1843.60 on Friday, 7 October 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)