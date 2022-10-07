Varroc Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2022.

Varroc Engineering Ltd crashed 5.95% to Rs 317.9 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28682 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd lost 4.11% to Rs 3175. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44299 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd tumbled 3.41% to Rs 617.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd plummeted 3.39% to Rs 2103.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3055 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9115 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd corrected 3.36% to Rs 220.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98602 shares in the past one month.

