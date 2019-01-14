Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

notched up volume of 66912 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 88.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 755 shares

Sheela Foam Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 January 2019.

registered volume of 4876 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 43.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock slipped 3.25% to Rs.1,323.00. Volumes stood at 27 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 1.72 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44702 shares. The stock lost 8.47% to Rs.1,436.00. Volumes stood at 51273 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 49697 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13038 shares. The stock rose 1.04% to Rs.390.35. Volumes stood at 11611 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 2.73 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78624 shares. The stock gained 2.62% to Rs.37.25. Volumes stood at 79570 shares in the last session.

