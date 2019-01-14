Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

JUST IN
Sheela Foam Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 January 2019.

CCL Products (India) Ltd notched up volume of 66912 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 88.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock slipped 0.65% to Rs.267.15. Volumes stood at 582 shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd registered volume of 4876 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 43.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock slipped 3.25% to Rs.1,323.00. Volumes stood at 27 shares in the last session.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd recorded volume of 1.72 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44702 shares. The stock lost 8.47% to Rs.1,436.00. Volumes stood at 51273 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd registered volume of 49697 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13038 shares. The stock rose 1.04% to Rs.390.35. Volumes stood at 11611 shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd recorded volume of 2.73 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78624 shares. The stock gained 2.62% to Rs.37.25. Volumes stood at 79570 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 11:00 IST

