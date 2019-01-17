Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 1.11%

-
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 1890.95, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.63% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1890.95, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 10895.85. The Sensex is at 36336.15, up 0.04%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has dropped around 4.87% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14707.8, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.11 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1893.2, up 1.08% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 29.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.63% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 24.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
