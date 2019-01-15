Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Country Condos Ltd, Essar Shipping Ltd, N K Industries Ltd and Steel Exchange India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 January 2019.
Country Condos Ltd, Essar Shipping Ltd, N K Industries Ltd and Steel Exchange India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 January 2019.
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd tumbled 8.64% to Rs 73 at 14:21 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3029 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 688 shares in the past one month.
Country Condos Ltd lost 7.78% to Rs 2.37. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33941 shares in the past one month.
Essar Shipping Ltd crashed 7.06% to Rs 12.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3504 shares in the past one month.
N K Industries Ltd dropped 6.76% to Rs 46.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1321 shares in the past one month.
Steel Exchange India Ltd pared 6.21% to Rs 13.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4221 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU