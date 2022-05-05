Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 36.72 points or 0.09% at 40002.57 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (down 1.88%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.3%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 1.24%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.16%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 3.79%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 3.21%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.72%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 304.44 or 0.55% at 55973.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.35 points or 0.48% at 16757.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.53 points or 0.44% at 27885.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.05 points or 0.53% at 8402.62.

On BSE,1930 shares were trading in green, 1321 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

