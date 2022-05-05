FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 30.54 points or 0.22% at 13839.24 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 4.98%), Medplus Health Services Ltd (down 4.02%),Tata Coffee Ltd (down 3.57%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 3.15%),Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 2.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nestle India Ltd (down 2.7%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 2.44%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 2.36%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.1%), and L T Foods Ltd (down 2.01%).

On the other hand, Future Consumer Ltd (up 9.23%), Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd (up 8.23%), and Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 5.52%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 304.44 or 0.55% at 55973.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.35 points or 0.48% at 16757.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.53 points or 0.44% at 27885.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.05 points or 0.53% at 8402.62.

On BSE,1930 shares were trading in green, 1321 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

