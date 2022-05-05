Dish TV India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.55, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 14.28% in NIFTY and a 34.94% lost in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.55, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.9% on the day, quoting at 16827.2. The Sensex is at 56187.4, up 0.93%.Dish TV India Ltd has eased around 6.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 13.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2066.05, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)