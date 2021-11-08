Vikas Wsp Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

MBL Infrastructures Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd and Keynote Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 November 2021.

Vikas Wsp Ltd tumbled 9.90% to Rs 4.46 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

MBL Infrastructures Ltd crashed 6.72% to Rs 24.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32777 shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd lost 6.67% to Rs 86. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9234 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14887 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd plummeted 6.52% to Rs 34.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29278 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd slipped 6.20% to Rs 96.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2481 shares in the past one month.

