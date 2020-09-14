JUST IN
Nilkamal reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.49% to Rs 223.48 crore

Net loss of Nilkamal reported to Rs 25.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 30.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.49% to Rs 223.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 525.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales223.48525.65 -57 OPM %-3.3713.48 -PBDT-12.1666.86 PL PBT-34.4946.16 PL NP-25.8630.02 PL

