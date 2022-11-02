KDDL receives upgrade in credit rating from ICRA

KDDL has received upgrade in credit ratings from ICRA as under:
Fund-based/ Cash Credit - [ICRA]A- (Stable) (upgraded from [ICRA]BBB+(Positive), outlook revised to Stable from Positive)
Fund-based/ Term Loan - [ICRA]A-(Stable) (upgraded from [ICRA]BBB+(Positive), outlook revised to Stable from Positive)
Non-fund Based - [ICRA]A2+ (upgraded from [ICRA]A2)
Fund-based - [ICRA]A2+ (upgraded from [ICRA]A2)
Fixed Deposits - [ICRA]A-(Stable) (upgraded from [ICRA]BBB+(Positive), outlook revised to Stable from Positive)
