KDDL receives upgrade in credit rating from ICRA

KDDL has received upgrade in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Fund-based/ Cash Credit - [ICRA]A- (Stable) (upgraded from [ICRA]BBB+(Positive), outlook revised to Stable from Positive)

Fund-based/ Term Loan - [ICRA]A-(Stable) (upgraded from [ICRA]BBB+(Positive), outlook revised to Stable from Positive)

Non-fund Based - [ICRA]A2+ (upgraded from [ICRA]A2)

Fund-based - [ICRA]A2+ (upgraded from [ICRA]A2)

Fixed Deposits - [ICRA]A-(Stable) (upgraded from [ICRA]BBB+(Positive), outlook revised to Stable from Positive)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)