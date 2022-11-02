JUST IN
KDDL receives upgrade in credit rating from ICRA

KDDL has received upgrade in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Fund-based/ Cash Credit - [ICRA]A- (Stable) (upgraded from [ICRA]BBB+(Positive), outlook revised to Stable from Positive)

Fund-based/ Term Loan - [ICRA]A-(Stable) (upgraded from [ICRA]BBB+(Positive), outlook revised to Stable from Positive)

Non-fund Based - [ICRA]A2+ (upgraded from [ICRA]A2)

Fund-based - [ICRA]A2+ (upgraded from [ICRA]A2)

Fixed Deposits - [ICRA]A-(Stable) (upgraded from [ICRA]BBB+(Positive), outlook revised to Stable from Positive)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 14:28 IST

