Nitin Gadkari to launch National Highways and Namami Gange Projects in UP tomorrow

Projects amounting to Rs 8530 crore to be launched at and Bulandshahar in Western Uttar Pradesh on 21 February 2019

for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 331 km length of NH and Sewage Treatment Plants of 89.5 MLD under Namami Gange works, together amounting to Rs 8530 crore at and Bulandshahar in Western Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. He will be accompanied by Chief

At Muzaffarnagar, the will lay the foundation stone for five projects on Panipat-Nagina section of NH-709A. These are: the 36 km long four-lane Panipat- section to be built at a cost of Rs 1253 crore, the 43 km long four-lane Shamli- section at a cost of Rs 1622 crore, the 27 km long four-lane Muzaffarnagar-Mirapur section at a cost of Rs 923 crore, the 22 km long two-lane paved shoulders Bijnor Kotwali-Nagina section at a cost of Rs 267 crore, and construction of four-lane 88 km long Meerut-Budhana-Shamli-UP/ section of NH at a cost of Rs 708 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for work of construction and rehabilitation of and STP of 87 MLD capacity in Muzaffarnagar city under Namami Gange programme at a cost of Rs 231 crore.

At Bulandshahar, will dedicate to public the sewerage and upgraded STP of 1.5 and 1.0 MLD capacity at Anupshahar under Namami Gange programme at a cost of Rs 76 crore. He will also initiate the works of surveying and preparing DPR for four-laning of 50 km long SH-65 Bulandshahar-Syana-Garh Road (now in- principle announced as NH) at a cost of Rs 1500 crore, as well as the works of surveying and preparing DPR for four-laning of 65 km long SH-18 Meerut-Badaun Road (now in- principle announced as NH) at a cost of Rs 1950 crore.

