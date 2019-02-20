Domestic air passenger traffic rises 9.1% in January 2019

posts strong 16.8% growth in the passenger traffic to 53.22 lakh in January 2019

The air passenger traffic of domestic airlines has increased at slow pace of 9.1% to 125.08 lakh in January 2019 over 114.65 lakh in January 2018. has posted strong 16.8% growth in the passenger traffic to 53.22 lakh, while gained share to 42.5% in January 2019. Spice Jet also posted strong 15.1% growth in the passenger traffic to 16.66 lakh, followed by 0.1% to 15.30 lakh and Air Asia 36.4% to 6.67 lakh.

Further, the passenger traffic of jumped 14.6% to 4.70 lakh and Trujet 75.8% to 0.58 lakh. However, the passenger traffic of declined 8.9% to 14.91 lakh, 0.6% to 10.88 lakh and Jet Lite 18.3% to 2.15 lakh in January 2019 over January 2018.

The cumulative air passenger traffic of domestic airlines increased 18.6% to 1389.75 lakh in January-December 2018 over 1171.76 lakh in January-December 2017.

The was at 80.0%, 86.1%, Jet Lite 84.2%, Spice Jet 90.9%, 87.4%, 86.4%, Air Asia 88.4%, 84.2% and Trujet 78.0% in January 2019.

