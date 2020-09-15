Nivaka Fashions standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 187.32% to Rs 4.08 croreNet profit of Nivaka Fashions rose 71.43% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 187.32% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.081.42 187 OPM %9.07-7.75 -PBDT0.370.19 95 PBT0.320.19 68 NP0.240.14 71
