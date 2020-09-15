Nivaka Fashions standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 187.32% to Rs 4.08 crore

Net profit of Nivaka Fashions rose 71.43% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 187.32% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.081.429.07-7.750.370.190.320.190.240.14

