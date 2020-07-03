Rites renews MoU with Coal India for project management consultancy services for rail infra biz

Rites has renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India on 03 July 2020 for Project Management Consultancy Services of Rail Infrastructure business, and construction of rapid loading system, coal handling plants and silos.

This MOU has been renewed for a period of five years.

While in the past, such MOU enabled RITES to achieve a fee income of around Rs. 100 crore per year, the company is expecting increase in it due to additional scope and several projects expected in the pipeline.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)