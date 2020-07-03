Equitas Small Finance Bank launhces video KYC account

Equitas Small Finance Bank has launched video KYC account. This is a web application designed to conduct a remote verification process through a video call. The video callhas to be triggered from the Relationship Executive's domain and therecording for the video call will be stored as well.

The customer has to submit their Aadhaar and pan details on the video call for bank to verify.

The Bank has revamped its mobile bank app to deliver most of the services over the app itself. Further work is on to roll in remaining services also over the app. With this, any person anywhere in the country can open a savings account with Equitas Small Finance Bank, complete the full KYC through video with the Bank employee and start enjoying the benefit of high quality Do It Yourself (DIY) service as well as the better interest rates offered by Equitas on its Savings Account balances.

