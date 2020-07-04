JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Gati records Q4 net loss of Rs 63 cr

Capri Global Capital receives revision in credit ratings from Infomerics Ratings
Business Standard

Capri Global Capital receives reaffirmation in ratings for loan facilities and NCDs

Capital Market 

From Brickwork Ratings India

Capri Global Capital announced that Brickwork Ratings India has reviewed and reaffirmed the loan facilities of the company as under -

Cash credit (Rs 120 crore) - BWR AA-
Term loans (Rs 4500 crore) - BWR AA-
Non convertible debentures (Rs 50 crore) - BWR AA-

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 11:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU