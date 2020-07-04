Capri Global Capital receives reaffirmation in ratings for loan facilities and NCDs

-
ALSO READ
Board of Capri Global Capital approves fund raising up to Rs 1250 cr
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 28.36% in the March 2020 quarter
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 40.82% in the December 2019 quarter
Welspun Enterprises gets assigned credit ratings for proposed NCD issue
Capri Global Capital Ltd unveils new SME lending product UDAAN for women entrepreneurs
-
From Brickwork Ratings IndiaCapri Global Capital announced that Brickwork Ratings India has reviewed and reaffirmed the loan facilities of the company as under -
Cash credit (Rs 120 crore) - BWR AA-
Term loans (Rs 4500 crore) - BWR AA-
Non convertible debentures (Rs 50 crore) - BWR AA-
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU