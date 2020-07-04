Capri Global Capital receives reaffirmation in ratings for loan facilities and NCDs

From Brickwork Ratings India

Capri Global Capital announced that Brickwork Ratings India has reviewed and reaffirmed the loan facilities of the company as under -

Cash credit (Rs 120 crore) - BWR AA-

Term loans (Rs 4500 crore) - BWR AA-

Non convertible debentures (Rs 50 crore) - BWR AA-

