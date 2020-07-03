GICRE receives revision in credit ratings from A M Best, Singapore

General Insurance Corporation of India has received revision in credit ratings from A.

M. Best Asia-Pacific (Singapore) and further revised the outlook of Financial Strength Rating as per details given below-

Financial Strength Rating - B++(Good)/Stable (Revised from A (Excellent)/Negative)

Long term issuer credit rating - bbb+/ Negative (Revised from a-/Negative)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)