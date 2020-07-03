GICRE receives revision in credit ratings from A M Best, Singapore

-
General Insurance Corporation of India has received revision in credit ratings from A.
M. Best Asia-Pacific (Singapore) and further revised the outlook of Financial Strength Rating as per details given below-
Financial Strength Rating - B++(Good)/Stable (Revised from A (Excellent)/Negative)
Long term issuer credit rating - bbb+/ Negative (Revised from a-/Negative)
