GICRE receives revision in credit ratings from A M Best, Singapore

Capital Market 

General Insurance Corporation of India has received revision in credit ratings from A.

M. Best Asia-Pacific (Singapore) and further revised the outlook of Financial Strength Rating as per details given below-

Financial Strength Rating - B++(Good)/Stable (Revised from A (Excellent)/Negative)

Long term issuer credit rating - bbb+/ Negative (Revised from a-/Negative)

First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 15:19 IST

